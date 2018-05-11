Where is the Class of 2018 heading?

We asked members of the Class of 2018 what might be the single most terrifying question you can ask a graduating senior:

“So, what are you doing after graduation?”

Here’s what lies ahead for 16 of them:

Rachel Fury, physics

She’s heading to the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. for a conservation internship, where she’ll study archival preservation techniques in preparation for a career in museum science and conservation.

William King, marketing

He’ll head to Raleigh, North Carolina for a front-office position with the Carolina Hurricanes NHL hockey team.

Madina Ouedraogo, sociology

She’s going to NYU for a master’s in public administration.

Warren Seto, computer engineering

He’s off to Cupertino to work at Apple Inc. where he’ll join the UX Team as a human interface devices engineer.

Catherine Bialkowski, journalism and professional writing

She’s off to Villanova University for a master of arts in communications with a certificate in journalism—on a full scholarship.

Patrick Anderson, accounting

He’s going to KPMG as an audit associate.

Ursula Widocki, applied mathematics

She’s on her way to Harvard University for master’s in computational biology and quantitative genetics.

Kelly Sibree, mechanical engineering

She’s heading to NAVAIR – U.S. Naval Air Systems Command as a mechanical engineer.

Michael Wolek, biology

He’ll attend med school at Stony Brook University School of Medicine on Long Island, New York.

Kate Neary, communication studies

She’ll be working at the Ralph Lauren HQ in New York City.

Victoria Russell, nursing

She’s secured a spot saving lives as an emergency department nurse at Christiana Care Health System in Wilmington, Delaware.

Brandon Chadwick, management

He’ll start an MBA in innovation and entrepreneurship at Rutgers University.

Brittany Reedman, computer science

She’s heading to Seattle to be a software engineer at Facebook.

Jay Kloskowski, chemistry

He’s on his way to the University of California Riverside for a PhD in chemistry.

Gaby Sabony, elementary education and psychology

She’ll be teaching English to Israeli students in Rishon LeZion, Israel through the Masa Israel Teaching Fellows program for the 2018–19 school year.

Adam Novotny, mechanical engineering

He’ll head to a PhD/BME program at Virginia Tech – Wake Forest School of Biomedical Engineering and Sciences.

Want to see your name on this list? Let us know what you’re up to!

—Emily W. Dodd ’03