TCNJ Commencement 2018 – FAST FACTS

The College of New Jersey Commencement 2018

The College of New Jersey Commencement

Thursday, May 17, 2018

Friday, May 18, 2018

Main Ceremony begins at 3 p.m. on Thursday in Lions Stadium

Thursday will consist of two sessions of Departmental Ceremonies, and the Main Ceremony in Lions Stadium. Information and a full schedule can be found on the TCNJ Commencement page. On Friday there will be three sessions of Departmental Ceremonies. In the event of severe weather, this schedule will be slightly modified. For information on the Severe Weather scenario please visit the severe weather tab of the TCNJ Commencement page.

The main ceremony in Lions Stadium is an outdoor event featuring a full academic processional, remarks by President R. Barbara Gitenstein, the commencement faculty speaker chosen by the senior class, and the conferral of degrees. The ceremony lasts about one hour. Graduates’ names are not announced at the main ceremony. Names are announced at the graduate’s departmental or school ceremony.

This year’s commencement will be the 20th and final one for Gitenstein who is retiring at the end of June.

Number of Graduates

2,128 total (1,765 undergraduate, 363 graduate)

Cum Laude (3.60-3.74 GPA): 237

Magna Cum Laude (3.75-3.89 GPA): 196

Summa Cum Laude (3.90-4.00 GPA): 92

Call to Order

Jorge A. Caballero

Chair, Board of Trustees

Grand Marshal

Amanda Norvell

Associate Professor of Biology and Faculty Senate President

National Anthem

Alexandria Medawar, Class of 2018

Accompanied by the TCNJ Wind Ensemble

Welcome

Barbara Gitenstein

President

Faculty Greetings

Anthony E. Conte

Associate Professor of Elementary and Early Childhood Education

Graduating Class Greetings

Lindsay Thomas

President, Class of 2018

Presentation of Class Gift

Zachary Mulhern

Vice President of Public Relations, Class of 2018

Matthew Ranieri

Treasurer, Class of 2018

Presentation of Class Banner

Matthew Kinghorn

Vice President of Operations, Class of 2018

Anthony LoPresti

Secretary, Class of 2018

Kenneth W. Baumann

President, Alumni Association, Class of 1982

The Road Home by Stephen Paulus

TCNJ Wind Ensemble and TCNJ Chorale

Presentation of Candidates for Baccalaureate Degrees

Jacqueline Taylor

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

School of the Arts and Communication Maurice Hall, Dean

School of Business William W. Keep, Dean

School of Education Suzanne McCotter, Dean

School of Engineering Steven Schreiner, Dean

School of Humanities and Social Sciences Jane Wong, Dean

School of Nursing, Health, and Exercise Science Carole Kenner, Dean

School of Science Jeffrey M. Osborn, Dean

Conferring of Baccalaureate Degrees

Barbara Gitenstein

President

Presentation of Candidates for Graduate Degrees

Ieva Zake

Vice Provost for Faculty and Academic Planning

Conferring of Graduate Degrees

Barbara Gitenstein

President

Alma Mater

Madelyn Curtin, Class of 2018

Amanda Mason, Class of 2018

Accompanied by the TCNJ Wind Ensemble

Academic Recessional

TCNJ Wind Ensemble

Webcast and Social Media

The main ceremony can be viewed live on the web beginning at 2:30 p.m. A link to the webcast will be posted on the Commencement Website. Guests can also be a part of the action on social media by using #TCNJ18. Guests may view a live simulcast of the main ceremony at Kendall Hall Main Stage, Mayo Concert Hall, Brower Student Center (Room 100), and the Recreation Center.

Media Note

Members of the media are welcome and encouraged to cover commencement activities on both days. Media should wear their NJ Press Association credentials and check in with Head Media Relations Officer Luke Sacks upon arrival to campus.

Press contact:

Luke Sacks

Head Media Relations Officer

SacksL@tcnj.edu

Office: 609-771-2266

Cell: 917-861-5125