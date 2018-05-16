TCNJ Commencement 2018 – FAST FACTS

The College of New Jersey Commencement 2018
The College of New Jersey Commencement
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Friday, May 18, 2018
Main Ceremony begins at 3 p.m. on Thursday in Lions Stadium
Thursday will consist of two sessions of Departmental Ceremonies, and the Main Ceremony in Lions Stadium. Information and a full schedule can be found on the TCNJ Commencement page. On Friday there will be three sessions of Departmental Ceremonies. In the event of severe weather, this schedule will be slightly modified. For information on the Severe Weather scenario please visit the severe weather tab of the TCNJ Commencement page.
The main ceremony in Lions Stadium is an outdoor event featuring a full academic processional, remarks by President R. Barbara Gitenstein, the commencement faculty speaker chosen by the senior class, and the conferral of degrees. The ceremony lasts about one hour. Graduates’ names are not announced at the main ceremony. Names are announced at the graduate’s departmental or school ceremony.
This year’s commencement will be the 20th and final one for Gitenstein who is retiring at the end of June.
Number of Graduates
2,128 total (1,765 undergraduate, 363 graduate)
Cum Laude (3.60-3.74 GPA): 237
Magna Cum Laude (3.75-3.89 GPA): 196
Summa Cum Laude (3.90-4.00 GPA): 92
Call to Order
Jorge A. Caballero
Chair, Board of Trustees
Grand Marshal
Amanda Norvell
Associate Professor of Biology and Faculty Senate President
National Anthem
Alexandria Medawar, Class of 2018
Accompanied by the TCNJ Wind Ensemble
Welcome
Barbara Gitenstein
President
Faculty Greetings
Anthony E. Conte
Associate Professor of Elementary and Early Childhood Education
Graduating Class Greetings
Lindsay Thomas
President, Class of 2018
Presentation of Class Gift
Zachary Mulhern
Vice President of Public Relations, Class of 2018
Matthew Ranieri
Treasurer, Class of 2018
Presentation of Class Banner
Matthew Kinghorn
Vice President of Operations, Class of 2018
Anthony LoPresti
Secretary, Class of 2018
Kenneth W. Baumann
President, Alumni Association, Class of 1982
The Road Home by Stephen Paulus
TCNJ Wind Ensemble and TCNJ Chorale
Presentation of Candidates for Baccalaureate Degrees
Jacqueline Taylor
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs
School of the Arts and Communication Maurice Hall, Dean
School of Business William W. Keep, Dean
School of Education Suzanne McCotter, Dean
School of Engineering Steven Schreiner, Dean
School of Humanities and Social Sciences Jane Wong, Dean
School of Nursing, Health, and Exercise Science Carole Kenner, Dean
School of Science Jeffrey M. Osborn, Dean
Conferring of Baccalaureate Degrees
Barbara Gitenstein
President
Presentation of Candidates for Graduate Degrees
Ieva Zake
Vice Provost for Faculty and Academic Planning
Conferring of Graduate Degrees
Barbara Gitenstein
President
Alma Mater
Madelyn Curtin, Class of 2018
Amanda Mason, Class of 2018
Accompanied by the TCNJ Wind Ensemble
Academic Recessional
TCNJ Wind Ensemble
Webcast and Social Media
The main ceremony can be viewed live on the web beginning at 2:30 p.m. A link to the webcast will be posted on the Commencement Website. Guests can also be a part of the action on social media by using #TCNJ18. Guests may view a live simulcast of the main ceremony at Kendall Hall Main Stage, Mayo Concert Hall, Brower Student Center (Room 100), and the Recreation Center.
Media Note
Members of the media are welcome and encouraged to cover commencement activities on both days. Media should wear their NJ Press Association credentials and check in with Head Media Relations Officer Luke Sacks upon arrival to campus.
Press contact:
Luke Sacks
Head Media Relations Officer
SacksL@tcnj.edu
Office: 609-771-2266
Cell: 917-861-5125