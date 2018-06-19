TCNJ staff receives AED/CPR training

In April, the college reached an important milestone in the expansion of its Automated External Defibrillator (“AED”) program by completing installation of the new AED devices in designated buildings on campus. Now, thanks to a partnership with Penn Medicine Princeton Health, there are close to 100 people who have been specially trained to use them.

Penn Medicine offered a number of Heartsaver CPR certification courses, which will be offered annually moving forward. Participants who successfully completed the three-hour course received a two-year American Heart Association certification.

“Sudden cardiac arrest is the third leading cause of death in the U.S.,” said Gary Miller, TCNJ’s director of compliance and privacy officer. “The acquisition of these devices and training of our personnel furthers the college’s commitment to the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff, as well as the visitors to our campus.”

The Powerheart® G5 uses advanced features such as automatic shock delivery, dual-language rescue prompting, and rapid shock times to make it as easy as possible for rescuers to provide effective therapy to sudden cardiac arrest victims. The device also self-tests every day to ensure it is ready to operate, and sounds a warning if it needs maintenance or the battery becomes low.

“These devices are designed to make it as easy as possible to provide fast, effective therapy to a sudden cardiac arrest victim,” said Mark Peters, Eastern Regional Manager of Cardiac Science®. “The commitment to deploying AEDs throughout the campus facilities represents a best practice.”

—Luke Sacks