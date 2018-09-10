TCNJ remains top-ranked public college in region

U.S. News & World Report released its 2019 Best Colleges rankings today and The College of New Jersey again received high marks. TCNJ ranked fourth overall and placed first among public colleges, in the “Best Regional Universities—North” category. TCNJ has held the top spot in its region among public colleges since 1991.

The college tied for first in the region in average freshman retention rate (94 percent). TCNJ also ranked third among all institutions in the region for the highest percentage of freshmen coming from the top 25 percent of their high school class (73 percent), and second in actual six-year graduation rate for 2017 (87 percent).

TCNJ recently received high marks from other publications as well.

MONEY Magazine, which released its “Best Colleges For Your Money” rankings in August, named TCNJ as the top public college in the nation among institutions with 5,000-10,000 students.

TCNJ also ranked 41st among public institutions on Forbes’ 2018 list of “America’s Best Value Colleges.”

The complete U.S. News & World Report 2019 rankings, as well methodologies, can be found at https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges.