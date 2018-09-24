TCNJ launches Master of Business Administration program

TCNJ’s School of Business announced today the creation of an innovative Master of Business Administration program that will allow students to earn a graduate certificate in their chosen specializations after just one year.

The MBA program, which was approved by the Board of Trustees in February 2018, incorporates the “T” style approach which allows students to master their business specialization first, followed by broader knowledge of the core MBA studies.

“Very few MBA programs offer students the opportunity to take specialized courses in the beginning of their MBA program,” said Pasquale Quintero, Jr., director of TCNJ’s MBA program. “The ‘T’ structure allows students to immediately apply the specialized knowledge they are gaining and implement it in their workplace.”

The program will offer a hybrid learning format with two tracks that represent the most critical areas of the business landscape:

The Data Analytics track focuses on providing contemporary analytical skills for complex business decision-making

The Finance track allows students to master financial theory and analytic tools for career pursuits and certification

The program is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, which represents the highest caliber business schools worldwide.