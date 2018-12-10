Gerry Altmiller earns highest honor in nursing

TCNJ Nursing Professor Gerry Altmiller earned the highest honor in her profession when she was named to the American Academy of Nursing 2018 Fellow Class in November.

Altmiller, who is recognized as a pioneer in the integration of quality and safety competencies in nursing education, currently serves as a national consultant for the Quality and Safety Education for Nurses Collaboration and director of the QSEN Institute Regional Center at TCNJ.

“I am overwhelmed with appreciation to receive this honor,” Altmiller said. “You don’t always think about the big picture and the impact you make along the way. For me, it has been so satisfying to know that all the work has made a difference.”

Altmiller’s work on constructive feedback led to the development, testing, and dissemination of support tools for nurse educators and learning tools for students to view feedback as an opportunity for growth. Her research focuses on clinical evaluation, QSEN integration, and communication challenges in educational and practice environments.

“The Academy inducts nurses that have made a significant impact on the profession and Dr. Altmiller certainly fits that description,” said Carole Kenner, dean of TCNJ’s School of Nursing, Health, and Exercise Science. “She has been a leader for many important initiatives and our students benefit greatly from her expertise.”

Academy Fellow selection criteria include evidence of significant contributions to nursing and health care, and sponsorship by two current Academy fellows. Applicants are reviewed by a panel of elected and appointed fellows and selection is based, in part, on the extent the nominee’s nursing career has influenced health policies and the health and well-being of all.

—Luke Sacks