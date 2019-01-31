TCNJ celebrates Black History Month

A Paralympic ski-racer, moms who won’t be silent, and TCNJ alumni who are shaking things up – all this and more are part of TCNJ’s programming for Black History Month, which starts February 1.

Bundle up and join us for the following events:

Mothers of the Movement

February 6, 7–9 p.m.

Mayo Concert Hall

The Department of African American Studies and the Black Student Union will host “Rap Sessions: Community Dialogues on Hip Hop.” This town hall will be led by guests Samira Rice and Gwen Carr, mothers who lost their children — Tamir Rice and Eric Gardner, respectively — to police violence. The pair joins the fight for justice and police accountability.

“The Black History I Wish People Knew”

February 12, 12:30 p.m.

Brower Student Center 100

Don’t miss your chance to know her — named “one of the five most inspiring women in America” by NBC Nightly News, Bonnie St. John, the three-time Paralympic medalist — is coming to campus. St. John lost her right leg at age five but that didn’t stop her from becoming one of America’s most celebrated athletes of the 1984 Winter Paralympics in Innsbruck, Austria. And she’s got smarts too. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Harvard University, won the Rhodes Scholarship to continue her studies at Oxford University, and was appointed director for human capital issues on the White House National Economic Council by President Clinton. She’s the author of several books including Micro-Resilience: Minor Shifts for Major Boosts in Focus, Drive, and Energy; How Women Lead; and Live Your Joy.

Additional programming organized by TCNJ’s Black Student Union includes:

Flag Raising

February 1, 11 a.m.

In front of Trenton Hall

The Pan-African flag has served as a representation of black people since early in the 19th century. The flag raising ceremony signifies the beginning of a month-long celebration of education and social events around campus created to help us all grow.

Alumni Networking Night

February 5, 8 p.m.

Brower Student Center 100

Health & Wellness

February 11, 7:30 p.m.

Education Building 113

Blood Pressure Testing

February 13, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Brower Student Center 104

Interactive Arts Gallery

February 19, 7–11 p.m.

TCNJ Art Gallery

Game Show: ‘Who Wants to Be Enlightened?’

with special guest Atif Lanier

February 20

Education Building 115

Closing Round Black Excellence Panel

February 26, 8:30­–9:30 p.m.

Education Building 115