Extreme Makeover: Armstrong Hall Edition

Renovations to Armstrong Hall — the third and final phase of TCNJ’s STEM Complex project — are now well underway.

Funded by the State of New Jersey through a Higher Education Capital Improvement Fund Bond, the asset renewal project began in December 2018 and will continue for a full year. Engineering students and faculty can expect an unveiling of the building’s new interior in December 2019.

“The project will visually tie together Armstrong Hall, the Science Complex, and the STEM Building into a cohesive family of buildings that foster interdisciplinary collaborations among faculty and students,” says Steven Schreiner, Dean of the School of Engineering.

The building’s new interior will showcase glass walls, collaborative research and teaching spaces, and additional open study areas for students. Schreiner is hopeful that the renovation will inspire students to get involved.

“We have seen a steady increase in student participation in faculty research laboratories as we create more appropriate spaces for this kind of intensive work,” he says.

In addition to the new look, the scope of the project designed by EYP Architecture & Engineering of New Jersey includes upgrades to the building’s mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection systems.

Originally built in 1961, Armstrong Hall currently houses three of the School of Engineering’s five departments: civil engineering, electrical/computer engineering, and integrative STEM Education (iSTEM), as well as the grant-funded Center for Excellence in STEM Education. Mechanical engineering and biomedical engineering are housed in the STEM Building, which opened in October 2017.

Though the Armstrong Hall renovation is the final step of TCNJ’s STEM Complex project, Schreiner maintains that this is just one example of the college’s ongoing commitment to improving environments for student and faculty research.

For more information about the STEM Complex project, visit https://science.tcnj.edu/school-information/stem-complex-project/

—Sarah Voorhees ’20