College launches #TCNJsaysHi Instagram challenge

On April 2, TCNJ kicked off a month-long Instagram challenge as part of the college’s effort to grow its identity and become known for both the quality of its education and the quality of its community.

“When asked about TCNJ, most of us tend to speak to the excellence of the education we offer, which is great,” says Dave Muha, associate vice president for communications, marketing, and brand management. “Through this challenge, we’re hoping to get people in the habit of also talking about the quality of the people on our campus. Ours is an exceptionally welcoming and supportive community and that is part of the story we want to tell about this college.”

The Instagram challenge, organized by a team of six marketing and communication studies students, asks members of the TCNJ community to “say hi” to the people on our campus who make a difference in their lives.

Playing along is as easy:

Capture your photo and share it in an Instagram story or post, Mention @tcnj_official and tag it with #TCNJsaysHi DM your photo to @tcnj_official.

Entries that best capture the TCNJ spirit will be featured on @tcnj_official Instagram. All reposts will be rewarded with merch like exclusive Comfort Color tees, dad hats, and water bottles.

“It is exciting to have this opportunity to celebrate the TCNJ community, where there is always a smiling face happy to see you,” says Teresa Dinh ’20, biology major and marketing minor who helped create the Instagram challenge. “We wanted to give the campus a fun way to show off the supportive and friendly atmosphere created here by the people at TCNJ.”

The #TCNJsaysHi Instagram challenge runs through the month of April. Prizes will be announced weekly and winners will be announced on a rolling basis via reposts to @tcnj_official Instagram and DMs to the winning poster’s account.

Follow @tcnj_official Instagram for full challenge information, sneak peeks at the merch, and to see prize winners.