TCNJ student athletes and coaches honored at annual NJAC Awards Brunch

TCNJ student athletes and coaches received high honors — including Female Athlete of the Year — at the 20th Annual New Jersey Athletic Conference Awards Brunch on June 9 at the Hyatt Regency in Princeton.

NJAC is the only collegiate conference in the nation that presents all of its special league awards at one single event. Each of the conference’s major award winners from the year, along with the First and Second Team All-Academic Team honorees, Athletes of the Year, and the NJAC Cup winning institution are recognized.

Congratulations to all!

Standing, left to right:

Matthew Michibata

Co-Rookie of the Year

Men’s Tennis

Alexandra Fitzpatrick

Attack Player of the Year

Women’s Lacrosse

Miranda Chrone

Goaltender of the Year

Women’s Lacrosse

Nick Sample

Pat Baldiserra Midfielder of the Year

Men’s Soccer

Shannon Devitt

Defensive Player of the Year

Women’s Basketball

Dave Jachera

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Football

Angela Rambert

Outstanding Field Athlete

Women’s Outdoor Track & Field

Dr. Kate Foster, TCNJ president

Amanda DeMartino, Executive Director of TCNJ Athletics

Kneeling, left to right:

Natalie Cooper

Female Athlete of the Year

Cross Country/Track & Field

Lauren Cammarata

Rookie of the Year

Field Hockey

Zoe Chan

Rookie of the Year

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Alanna Namit

Pitcher of the Year

Softball

Kassidy Mulryne

Rookie of the Year

Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Women’s Outdoor Track & Field

Alyssa Baldi

NJAC All-Academic, First Team

Women’s Tennis

Liya Davidov

Player & Co-Rookie of the Year

Women’s Tennis

Also honored, but not pictured:

Mitchell Sanders

Player of the Year

Men’s Tennis

Luke Prothero

NJAC All-Academic, First Team

Men’s Cross Country

Abby Flagler

NJAC All-Academic, Second Team

Women’s Lacrosse

Randall Walko

NJAC All-Academic, Second Team

Men’s Basketball

Justin Lindsey

Coach of the Year

Men’s Cross Country, Women’s Indoor Track & Field

Chessie Jackson

Coach of the Year

Women’s Basketball

Sharon Pfluger

Coach of the Year

Women’s Lacrosse

Scott Dicheck

Co-Coach of the Year

Men’s Tennis

Sally Miller

Dr. June Walker Coach of the Year

Softball

Read more and watch the slideshow of winners at NJAC’s website.