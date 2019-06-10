TCNJ student athletes and coaches honored at annual NJAC Awards Brunch

TCNJ student athletes and coaches received high honors — including Female Athlete of the Year — at the 20th Annual New Jersey Athletic Conference Awards Brunch on June 9 at the Hyatt Regency in Princeton.
NJAC is the only collegiate conference in the nation that presents all of its special league awards at one single event. Each of the conference’s major award winners from the year, along with the First and Second Team All-Academic Team honorees, Athletes of the Year, and the NJAC Cup winning institution are recognized.
Congratulations to all!
Standing, left to right:
Matthew Michibata
Co-Rookie of the Year
Men’s Tennis
Alexandra Fitzpatrick
Attack Player of the Year
Women’s Lacrosse
Miranda Chrone
Goaltender of the Year
Women’s Lacrosse
Nick Sample
Pat Baldiserra Midfielder of the Year
Men’s Soccer
Shannon Devitt
Defensive Player of the Year
Women’s Basketball
Dave Jachera
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Football
Angela Rambert
Outstanding Field Athlete
Women’s Outdoor Track & Field
Dr. Kate Foster, TCNJ president
Amanda DeMartino, Executive Director of TCNJ Athletics
Kneeling, left to right:
Natalie Cooper
Female Athlete of the Year
Cross Country/Track & Field
Lauren Cammarata
Rookie of the Year
Field Hockey
Zoe Chan
Rookie of the Year
Women’s Swimming & Diving
Alanna Namit
Pitcher of the Year
Softball
Kassidy Mulryne
Rookie of the Year
Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Women’s Outdoor Track & Field
Alyssa Baldi
NJAC All-Academic, First Team
Women’s Tennis
Liya Davidov
Player & Co-Rookie of the Year
Women’s Tennis
Also honored, but not pictured:
Mitchell Sanders
Player of the Year
Men’s Tennis
Luke Prothero
NJAC All-Academic, First Team
Men’s Cross Country
Abby Flagler
NJAC All-Academic, Second Team
Women’s Lacrosse
Randall Walko
NJAC All-Academic, Second Team
Men’s Basketball
Justin Lindsey
Coach of the Year
Men’s Cross Country, Women’s Indoor Track & Field
Chessie Jackson
Coach of the Year
Women’s Basketball
Sharon Pfluger
Coach of the Year
Women’s Lacrosse
Scott Dicheck
Co-Coach of the Year
Men’s Tennis
Sally Miller
Dr. June Walker Coach of the Year
Softball
Read more and watch the slideshow of winners at NJAC’s website.