TCNJ student athletes and coaches honored at annual NJAC Awards Brunch

Posted on

TCNJ student athletes and coaches received high honors — including Female Athlete of the Year — at the 20th Annual New Jersey Athletic Conference Awards Brunch on June 9 at the Hyatt Regency in Princeton.

NJAC is the only collegiate conference in the nation that presents all of its special league awards at one single event. Each of the conference’s major award winners from the year, along with the First and Second Team All-Academic Team honorees, Athletes of the Year, and the NJAC Cup winning institution are recognized.

Congratulations to all!

Standing, left to right:

Matthew Michibata
Co-Rookie of the Year
Men’s Tennis

Alexandra Fitzpatrick
Attack Player of the Year
Women’s Lacrosse

Miranda Chrone
Goaltender of the Year
Women’s Lacrosse

Nick Sample
Pat Baldiserra Midfielder of the Year
Men’s Soccer

Shannon Devitt
Defensive Player of the Year
Women’s Basketball

Dave Jachera
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Football

Angela Rambert
Outstanding Field Athlete
Women’s Outdoor Track & Field

Dr. Kate Foster, TCNJ president

Amanda DeMartino, Executive Director of TCNJ Athletics

Kneeling, left to right:

Natalie Cooper
Female Athlete of the Year
Cross Country/Track & Field

Lauren Cammarata
Rookie of the Year
Field Hockey

Zoe Chan
Rookie of the Year
Women’s Swimming & Diving

Alanna Namit
Pitcher of the Year
Softball

Kassidy Mulryne
Rookie of the Year
Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Women’s Outdoor Track & Field

Alyssa Baldi
NJAC All-Academic, First Team
Women’s Tennis

Liya Davidov
Player & Co-Rookie of the Year
Women’s Tennis

Also honored, but not pictured:

Mitchell Sanders
Player of the Year
Men’s Tennis

Luke Prothero
NJAC All-Academic, First Team
Men’s Cross Country

Abby Flagler
NJAC All-Academic, Second Team
Women’s Lacrosse

Randall Walko
NJAC All-Academic, Second Team
Men’s Basketball

Justin Lindsey
Coach of the Year
Men’s Cross Country, Women’s Indoor Track & Field

Chessie Jackson
Coach of the Year
Women’s Basketball

Sharon Pfluger
Coach of the Year
Women’s Lacrosse

Scott Dicheck
Co-Coach of the Year
Men’s Tennis

Sally Miller
Dr. June Walker Coach of the Year
Softball

Read more and watch the slideshow of winners at NJAC’s website.

