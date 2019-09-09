TCNJ remains top-ranked public college in region

U.S. News & World Report released its 2020 Best Colleges rankings today and The College of New Jersey again received high marks. TCNJ ranked fourth overall and placed first among public colleges, in the “Best Regional Universities—North” category. TCNJ has held the top spot in its region among public colleges since 1991.

The college tied for first in the region in average freshman retention rate (94 percent). TCNJ also ranked fourth among all institutions in the region for the highest percentage of freshmen coming from the top 25 percent of their high school class (75 percent), and tied for second in actual six-year graduation rate (86 percent).

TCNJ ranked first in the region in the best colleges for veterans category, second in the region for best undergraduate teaching programs, and fourth in the regional ranking for most innovative schools.

The college recently received high marks from other publications as well. MONEY Magazine, which released its “Best Colleges For Your Money” rankings in August, named TCNJ #12 among all medium-sized colleges and universities in the country and #2 among all mid-sized public institutions. TCNJ remains the top public institution in New Jersey.

The complete U.S. News & World Report 2020 rankings, as well methodologies, can be found at https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges.

— Luke Sacks