TCNJ Partners with Trenton Children’s Chorus

TCNJ School of Music faculty and students will have the opportunity to inspire up-and-coming area high school musicians through a new partnership with the Trenton Children’s Chorus.

The partnership, which launches this month, will include educational experiences and instruction, collaborative events, and performance opportunities for students in TCC’s high school division.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with TCC during their 30th Anniversary celebration,” said TCNJ Assistant Professor of Music Education Nick McBride. “Both sides will benefit greatly with the students from the Trenton’s Children Chorus learning from the expertise of our faculty and students who will in turn gain invaluable hand-on experience.”

In addition to collaborations and instruction, TCNJ will offer rehearsal space in its music building for the chorus to use on a weekly basis and will help establish infrastructure for TCC’s Community Music Program, which serves a diverse population of students in local communities.

“The opportunities of mentorship, dynamic musical experiences with TCNJ students, and the engagement of faculty with our students has limitless possibilities,” said TCC Artistic Director Patricia Thel. “This partnership will greatly broaden the horizons of our high school students and provide them a real vision for their futures.”

For more information on TCNJ’s Music Education program please visit their website.

For more information on the Trenton’s Children’s Chorus or to register for the high school program please visit TrentonChildrensChorus.org.

— Luke Sacks