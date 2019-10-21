Disability Support Services: New name, same mission

TCNJ’s Disabilities Support Services has been rebranded as the Accessibility Resource Center to more closely align with the services offered by the department.

The team assists over 800 members of the campus community in a variety of ways including academic and classroom accommodations, dietary modifications, and housing/workplace accommodations.

Meghan Sellet, director of ARC, is hoping that the new name will encourage more members of the campus community to take advantage of the services her team provides.

“We are a resource to the entire campus but we have found that people assume we are a resource primarily for students,” Sellet said. “There is also a stigma attached to the word ‘disability,’ so along with that comes the hesitation to connect with our office for support. We hope that by changing the name, we will remove some of the stigma and will be able to continue our advocacy efforts around access and universal design.”

ARC will continue to collaborate with students, faculty, staff, and guests to advance access within the campus community and to further extend the mission of the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to persons with disabilities. As part of this effort, ARC promotes an awareness of disability as a facet of diversity with underpinnings of collaborative efforts being rooted in social justice.

For a full list of services provided by ARC please visit https://differingabilities.tcnj.edu/.

—Luke Sacks