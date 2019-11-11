ROTC experience proves transformative for TCNJ senior

Henry Seifert ’20 knew he wanted to join the Army since the eighth grade, and while he considered enrolling in the United States Military Academy after high school, he didn’t want to miss out on a traditional college experience. Taking advantage of TCNJ’s ROTC program, Seifert is preparing to serve his country and enlist in the Army after he graduates in May.

In addition to a four-year ROTC scholarship, Seifert is the inaugural recipient of the newly established Garrett DiMarco ’10 Memorial Scholarship, created by Charles and Barbaranne ’68 DiMarco, in memory of their son.

In the latest rankings from U.S. News & World Report, TCNJ ranked first in the north region as a best college for veterans.

“I decided to come to TCNJ because it was the best value in terms of quality of education and cost, and I can still be commissioned as an officer after four years,” Seifert says.

ROTC is a collaboration between TCNJ, Rider University, Rowan University, and the host school, Princeton University. The program offers leadership training opportunities and classes designed to benefit students when they enlist after graduation.

“I’ve developed physically and mentally through the program, and it has pushed me to improve as a leader. It has also given me opportunities to make great friends, travel, and have new experiences,” he says.

One of those experiences was a military culture exchange trip to Estonia, where Seifert and 20 other cadets had the opportunity to train with the Estonian military and tour the country.

“I’d probably never have gone to Estonia without ROTC and now I’m hoping to go back one day,” he says.

— David Pavlak