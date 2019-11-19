TCNJ signs articulation agreement with Brookdale Community College

TCNJ and Brookdale Community College signed an articulation agreement on November 14 that will enable Brookdale honors students who complete their degree and meet the necessary requirements to be guaranteed admission to TCNJ.

“We are absolutely honored and delighted to be signing this articulation agreement with Brookdale,” said TCNJ President Kathryn Foster. “We look at this as the beginning of a long, fruitful, and exciting partnership between what we consider to be two fine institutions.”

“We are incredibly proud of this opportunity for us to be in this partnership with TCNJ,” said David Stout, president of Brookdale. “The caliber of the education provided by TCNJ is very high, and that is one of the reasons why we love so much this partnership with our honors program.”

To be eligible, Brookdale students must complete at least two semesters in the honors program and earn an associate’s degree with a minimum GPA of 3.5. All TCNJ majors are applicable to the agreement with the exception of nursing and special education.

The agreement was signed by TCNJ President Kathryn Foster at a ceremony on Brookdale’s campus located in Lincroft, NJ.

Luke Sacks