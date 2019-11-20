TCNJ nursing students achieve 100% pass rate on national licensure exam

Despite the forecasted national nursing shortage, TCNJ’s School of Nursing continues to produce elite graduates who are entering the workforce well-prepared to make an impact in their communities.

All 65 TCNJ School of Nursing graduates who took the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) between April and September 2019 passed the exam, exceeding the national average of 87 percent.

Only 11 percent of all nursing programs in the nation had a 100 percent passage rate.

“This 100 percent pass rate demonstrates the strength of our students and faculty,” says Carole Kenner, Dean of TCNJ’s School of Nursing. “I am so proud of our Department of Nursing and its commitment to high quality education.”

The exam is designed to determine if it’s safe for an individual to begin practice as an entry-level nurse. It tests application and analysis using the information taught in nursing school and how thinking skills and the ability to make correct nursing judgments are put into practice.

“We attribute these outstanding results to the dedication of our nursing faculty, staff, and adjunct faculty in meeting the learning needs of our students,” says Sharon Byrne, chair of TCNJ’s nursing program. “They not only instruct their students in the classroom and clinical experiences but also serve as advisors and mentors.”

While TCNJ students have often exceeded the national NCLEX pass rate, this marks the first time under Dean Kenner’s leadership, which began in 2014, the group has registered a 100 percent rate.

