Kathryn Jervis named Dean of the School of Business 

On Thursday, January 9, TCNJ’s Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs William W. Keep announced the appointment of Kathryn Jervis to the position of dean of the School of Business. Jervis will assume her post on July 1, 2020.

“As interim provost and former business dean, I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Jervis as our new dean of business,” says Keep. “As an accomplished accounting professor, program leader, and former interim dean, Dr. Jervis brings a range of accomplishments at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, and with disciplines across campus such as health care. We look forward to her joining an already accomplished group of faculty and staff.”

Jervis comes to TCNJ from the University of Rhode Island, where she currently serves as director of the Graduate Healthcare Management Program and professor of accounting.

“Among a very strong and qualified field of candidates for TCNJ’s new Dean of the School of Business, Dr. Jervis rose to the top with widespread support from everyone she met,” says Suzanne McCotter, TCNJ’s School of Education dean and chair of the search committee. “Students, faculty, staff, and leaders at TCNJ had similar things to say about Dr. Jervis: her warm personal interactions, background in interdisciplinary initiatives, and strong understanding of the field of Business Education are the perfect combination for the college.”

“My attraction to TCNJ stems from its values as an innovative, excellent teaching and learning environment grounded in the liberal arts,” she says. “Everyone that I met, including administrators, deans, chairs, faculty, and staff, demonstrated a collaborative commitment to the student-focused teacher-scholar model, which is evidenced by the many accolades about academic quality that TCNJ achieves. I wanted to be a member of this highly engaged community!”

Jervis has also served as interim dean of the College of Business at URI and was the Richard Vangermeersch Professor of Accounting and area coordinator for the accounting information systems area. During the 2018–2019 academic year, she was an American Council on Education Fellow at Southern Connecticut State University under President Joe Bertolino.

Among her research interests are hospital and municipal financial reporting and its impact on users’ decisions in the public interest. She has several publications in scholarly accounting and health care journals that include Accounting and the Public Interest and Journal of Health Care Finance. She also chaired the URI College of Business Student Affairs and Diversity Committee, served as faculty advisor to the Women in Business student organization, and was a member of the President’s Commission on the Status of Women to enhance policies for non-discrimination.

Jervis earned her doctorate from the University of Connecticut and has received undergraduate and graduate teaching awards in business and a faculty service award in recent years. She and her husband, Christopher Bannister, have two grown children, two granddaughters, and a pug. She enjoys playing the oboe and handbells.