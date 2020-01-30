TCNJ celebrates Black History Month

An evening with an American political activist and author, a bus trip to Washington, D.C.’s Museum of African American History and Culture, and an exploration into intercultural relationships are all part of TCNJ’s programming for Black History Month.

The on-campus celebration begins on Friday, January 31 at 12:30 p.m. with the raising of the Pan-African flag on the front steps of Trenton Hall. The flag has served as a representation of black people since early in the 19th century. The flag raising ceremony signifies the beginning of a month-long celebration of education and social events.

All members of the campus community are invited to join us for the following on-campus events:

An Evening with Angela Davis

February 4, 7 p.m., Kendall Hall

A lecture with writer, activist, feminist, and scholar Angela Davis to discuss violence against women and the ongoing challenge to racism. A Q&A session will follow.

Toni Morrison Book Club

February 6, 5 p.m., Mayo Concert Hall

Join TCNJ faculty members Winnifred Brown-Glaude, Cassandra Jackson, Piper Kendrix Williams, and Juda Bennett for a moderated talk that focuses on their jointly authored and recently published book, The Toni Morrison Book Club. Moderated by Jess Row.

Gloria Harper Dickinson Lecture feat. Therí Pickens

February 26, 5–7 p.m., Education Building 115

Guest speaker Therí Pickens will discuss her new book, Black Madness :: Mad Blackness. Pickens is an associate professor of English at Bates College, studying Arab American and African American literature and disability issues.

Additional programming organized by TCNJ’s Black Student Union includes:

Table Talk: My Black Is …

February 5, 7 p.m.

Brower Student Center 101

A meeting to discuss how students’ color affects and empowers them to identify what is beautiful about their blackness.

Washington D.C. Bus Trip

February 8, 6:45 a.m.– 10 p.m.

A bus trip to Washington D.C. to visit the Museum of African American History and Culture. Contact bsu@tcnj.edu for details. Bus leaves from Brower Student Center at 6:45 a.m. FREE with a $5 refundable deposit.

BSU Bake Sale Fundraiser

February 12, 11 a.m.

Brower Student Center Steps

Young Leaders of the Civil Rights Movement

February 12, 1 p.m.

Mayo Concert Hall

A multimedia performance about young leaders of the civil rights movement.

Table Talk: The Vote

February 12, 7 p.m.

Social Sciences Building 105

A meeting to discuss the Black History Month theme: The Vote. A discussion about current black elected officials at the local and national level.

Exploring Intercultural Relationships

February 13, 7 p.m.

Brower Student Center 225W

A roundtable discussion about the importance of and impact between people of different cultures.

Change Church Service

February 16, 11:30 a.m.

200 Ludlow Ave., Ewing, NJ 08628

A visit to Change Church Ewing with the Black Student Union.

Black Hair Over the Decades

February 18, 7 p.m.

Business Building 206

Kinkz and Coilz general body meeting about the history of hair among the Black community.

Dinner at Eickhoff Hall

February 20, 4–9 p.m.

The Atrium at Eickhoff

A dinner that incorporates meals from African American, African, Caribbean, and South American cultures.

Excellence Ball

February 29, 7:30–11 p.m.

Brower Student Center 100

BSU’s annual Excellence Ball featuring free food, music, dancing, pictures, and more. Dress to impress!

For more information on any of these events, please email TCNJ’s Black Student Union at bsu@tcnj.edu.

Follow @tcnjbsu on Instagram for updates and information on additional programming throughout the month.

Events are sponsored in large part by TCNJ’s Black Student Union and are SAF funded. Other event sponsors include The Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Kinkz and Coilz, African American Studies Department, Sociology and Anthropology Department, Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Department, and the Office of Academic Affairs.