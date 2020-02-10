TCNJ named a top producer of Fulbright students for 2019–2020

TCNJ was recognized as a top producer of Fulbright students by The Chronicle of Higher Education. TCNJ is the only master’s-level institution in New Jersey to hold a top spot on the 2019–2020 list.

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program offers opportunities for students and young professionals to undertake international graduate study, advanced research, university teaching, and primary and secondary school teaching worldwide. Fulbright Finalists are selected from thousands of applicants based on the strength of their proposals and their academic records.

Four TCNJ students won Fulbright awards in 2019–2020. Janika Berridge ’13 and Jahnvi Upreti ’19 earned English Teaching Assistantships in Indonesia and Colombia, respectively. Rae Delacruz ’19 won a Research/Study Grant in Belgium, and Carlie Goode ’19 won a combined English Teaching Assistantship and Research/Study Grant in Austria.

“The Fulbright Program offers unique opportunities for students to explore and learn, goals wholly consistent with the mission of TCNJ. We are fortunate to have many talented and curious students, and remain grateful for the creation of TCNJ Fulbrighters,” says Bill Keep, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.

The Fulbright competition is administered at TCNJ through the Office of Post-Graduate Fellowships, which assists current students and recent alumni through the application process by providing information about application components and program eligibility, connecting prospective applicants with faculty or staff mentors, and coordinating campus review panels.

“The next competition cycle opens this spring, with applications due early in the fall,” says Jennifer Palmgren, assistant provost for academic affairs. “Anyone interested in applying for a Fulbright U.S. Student award is encouraged to reach out to the office for more information.”

— Sarah Voorhees ’20