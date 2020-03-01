TCNJ celebrates Women’s History Month

An alumnae panel, an evening with an activist and Bear Clan Mother, and a one-woman show are all part of TCNJ’s programming for Women’s History Month.

March 1 marks a month-long celebration of women’s diverse accomplishments — from Civil War surgery to campaigning for suffrage to modern activism.

All members of the campus community are invited to join us for the following on-campus events:

Poetry Reading

March 3, 12:30 p.m., Library Auditorium

Tessa Micaela will read her poetry collection “where bells begin,” which addresses capitalism, systems of power, and other topics. Micaela is the author of there are boxes and there is wanting and is a midwife-in-training.

Ida B. Wells Lecture

March 4, 6 p.m., Brower Student Center 100

Guest speaker Michelle Duster will give a presentation entitled “Ida B. Wells: African American Suffragist and the Struggle for Inclusion.” Duster is an award-winning author and educator and the great-granddaughter of Ida B. Wells.

Sisterhood of Struggle

March 6, 12:30 p.m., Library Auditorium

Guest speaker Dr. Lynda Dodd will discuss Alice Paul, the National Woman’s Party, and the campaign for the 19th Amendment. Dodd is the Joseph H. Flom Professor of Legal Studies and Political Science at the City College of New York.

WGSS Alumnae Panel

March 10, 6:30 p.m., Library Auditorium

Join alumnae Jackie Cornell ’04, Rosie Driscoll ’18, and Kari Osmond ’09 for a panel discussion on the importance of voting. Remember: “It’s your right, vote!”

Iroquois Women and Early Feminism

March 24, 6:30 p.m., Library Auditorium

Louise “Mama Bear” McDonald will discuss Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) women and their influence on early feminism. McDonald is the traditional Bear Clan Mother for the Akwesasne Mohawk Nation.

One-woman Play

March 25, 7 p.m., Library Auditorium

Actress Kathie Barnes will perform a one-woman play entitled Independence: The True Story of Dr. Mary Walker, which tells the story of a female civil war surgeon and hero.

For more information on any of these events, please email Cecelia Colbeth at colbeth@tcnj.edu.

Follow @tcnjwgss on Twitter for updates and information on additional programming throughout the month.

Events are sponsored in large part by TCNJ’s Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Department. Other event sponsors include Women in Learning and Leadership, the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, the Women’s Center, INK, the Office of the Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, and the departments of English, history, and psychology.

— Sarah Voorhees ’20