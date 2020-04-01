Jeffrey Osborn named provost and vice president for academic affairs

On Tuesday, March 31, TCNJ’s President Kathryn Foster announced the appointment of Jeffrey Osborn to the position of provost and vice president for academic affairs. Osborn will assume his post on July 1, 2020.

“Please join me in heartily congratulating Jeff Osborn on this career milestone and welcoming him to his new role at TCNJ,” says Foster. “As dean of the TCNJ School of Science, Jeff has been at the helm for significant achievement in science education and research, student achievement, equity and inclusion, and grant activity.”

Osborn has served as the dean of the School of Science since 2006. He is currently a member of the council of deans, campus emergency response team, behavioral intervention team, and signature experiences coordinating council. Osborn has also served often as chair or member of leadership searches and college-wide committees on strategy, accreditation, and enrollment.

“Having been the dean of TCNJ’s School of Science for 14 years, Jeff knows TCNJ intimately and has an established record of leadership with stakeholders across campus,” says David Blake, chair of the search committee and a professor of English. “As an active teacher, scholar, and administrator, he has worked tirelessly to enhance TCNJ’s national reputation and, just as importantly, to increase our exposure to other institutions and ideas. During his tenure as dean, Jeff helped build nationally-recognized departments that showcase outstanding student outcomes. We are fortunate that, as provost, he will expand his commitment to inclusive excellence to the entire academic enterprise.”

A true administrator-teacher-scholar, Osborn has continued his research and authored/co-authored numerous publications in botany, plant biology, and undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative activity. Among other national appointments, Osborn is an elected Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the Council on Undergraduate Research, with which he has been extensively involved over his career, including serving as President.

“I feel tremendously privileged to have been able to serve TCNJ for the past 14 years and to be a member of our incredible community,” Osborn says. “I am energized by the opportunity to help lead the college forward on our trajectory of excellence, now across the institution and all academic programs. I am confident that TCNJ’s best days are ahead of us, and I eagerly look forward to working with President Foster and the entire community.”

Osborn earned his BS in biology and his MS in botany from Texas State University and his PhD in plant biology from The Ohio State University.