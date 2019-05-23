What’s next for the Class of 2019?

We asked members of the Class of 2019 what might be the single most terrifying question you can ask a graduating senior:

“So, what are you doing after graduation?”

Here’s what lies ahead for 16 of them. Want to see your name on this list? Let us know what you’re up to!

Emily Kazenmayer, computer science

She’s jetting to the west coast where she’ll take a position at Amazon at their Seattle HQ.

Tyler Law, communication studies

He’s heading to New York City’s Rockefeller Center as a freelance production assistant with SyFy Wire, a website operated by Syfy that covers news in the science fiction, horror, and fantasy genres.

Surbhi Chawla, marketing

She’s off to Northwestern University to begin a master’s degree in integrated marketing communications.

Terry Schuh, double major in math and physics

He’s going to NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center to complete an internship before applying to grad school.

Danielle Parks, philosophy

She’s traveling to Cameroon as a member of the Peace Corps, where she’ll work on projects related to agriculture and education.

Chris Blakeley, civil engineering

He secured a gig at WSP USA as an assistant design engineer working on roadway-related projects in Pennsylvania and across the country.

Jessica DeCord, nursing

She’s heading to Jefferson University Hospital as an ICU nurse.

Brittany Hulber, political science

She’s off to New York Law School — on a full scholarship.

Nathaniel Hirschman, finance

He landed a gig in health and benefits consulting at Willis Towers Watson — but first he’s going on a free trip to Italy sponsored by the National Italian American Foundation.

Jackie Van Daalen, math/secondary education

She’ll teach 8th grade math at Eisenhower Middle School in Wyckoff, New Jersey.

Sarah Sleiman, management

She’ll start a position as a success specialist with Amplicare in New York — and continue to work on her successful business start-up, Code the Future.

Samantha McCallion, elementary education

She’s on her way to teach in Japan through the Japanese Education Training Program.

Shirley Hecht, technology education

She’s got a teaching gig in her home district of West Windsor-Plainsboro.

Emilee McGilligan, psychology

She’ll teach 2nd grade at the Bronx Charter School for Children and start her master’s at Relay Graduate School for Education.

Nicole Shatsky, health and exercise science

She’s going to Columbia University to start work on doctorate in physical therapy.

Geena Elghossain, physics

She’s heading to Lockheed Martin as a systems engineer.

— Emily W. Dodd ’03