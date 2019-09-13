Nursing professor Gerry Altmiller continues to earn the highest honors in her field

Gerry Altmiller was recently selected for the 2019 fellow class of the National League for Nursing Academy of Nursing Education, and is one of only 17 nurse educators in the country to earn this prestigious honor this year.

This recognition comes on the heels of being named to the American Academy of Nursing 2018 fellow class last November.

“It is humbling to be inducted into the NLN Academy of Nursing Education with so many prestigious leaders in nursing education,” says Altmiller, who has been at TCNJ since 2015. “The members in the Academy of Nursing Education, including TCNJ Dean Carole Kenner, are people that I have looked up to for years as a nurse educator.”

Through a competitive application process, the Academy of Nursing Education Review Panel considers an applicant’s contributions to innovative teaching and/or learning strategies; nursing education research; faculty development activities; academic leadership; promotion of public policy that advances nursing education; and/or collaborative educational, practice, or community partnerships.

“The students I have taught have given me as much as I could ever give them,” she says. “I enjoy seeing them do well and having those moments of clarity when they realize they are ready to step up and be responsible for the well-being of other people at their most vulnerable time. That is the real joy of being a nurse educator and I feel fortunate that they let me experience that with them.”

The Academy of Nursing Education fosters excellence in nursing education by recognizing the wisdom of outstanding nurse educators. “Fellows support the mission and core values of the National League for Nursing and assist in the work required to prepare graduates from all types of nursing programs,” said NLN CEO Beverly Malone. “They serve as mentors and resources for new educators and those in clinical practice who hope to someday enter the ranks of nurse faculty.”

Altmiller will be formally inducted at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on September 28.

For more information about NLN please visit NLN.org.

— Luke Sacks