TCNJ named Princeton Review Green College

TCNJ is one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to The Princeton Review. The ranking assigns a “green rating” to colleges based on their sustainability-related policies and programs and recognizes schools with a demonstrated commitment to environmental consciousness.

TCNJ is one of only 413 schools featured in this year’s guide. “We strongly recommend TCNJ to the many environmentally-minded students who want to study and live at a green college,” says Rob Franek, editor-in-chief of The Princeton Review.

Franek noted that college applicants and their parents are increasingly concerned about the environment and sustainability issues. “Among the 11,900 teens and parents we surveyed earlier this year for our 2019 College Hopes & Worries Survey, 64 percent said that having information about a college’s commitment to the environment would influence their decision to apply to or attend the school,” says Franek.

Since TCNJ signed the American College & University Presidents’ Climate Commitment in 2007, the college has remained committed to environmental sustainability. The Presidents’ Climate Commitment Committee, a collaborative team of faculty and students, works to engage the campus and promote climate neutrality and environmental sustainability.

Recent environmentally conscious efforts such as the School of Education’s vertical gardens and the Environmental Sustainability Education Summit last October also contributed to the ranking.

— Sarah Voorhees ’20